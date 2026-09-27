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Home / Chandigarh / Bike-taxi riders to hand over vehicle keys to Chandigarh Administration

Bike-taxi riders to hand over vehicle keys to Chandigarh Administration

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:44 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Bike-taxi riders during a protest in Chandigarh.
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Facing financial hardship following the suspension of app-based bike-taxi services in the city, riders have decided to collect their motorcycle keys and hand them over to the UT Administration.

During a protest today, representatives of the App-Based Workers Union said that with all four app-based bike-taxi services shut down, riders had been left without a source of income. Most of them are paying monthly instalments on their motorcycles and depend on earnings from bike-taxi services to support their families.

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The riders said their income had come to a complete standstill after the services were suspended.

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