Bike thief lands in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

The police have arrested a 19-year-old vehicle thief and recovered five motorcycles.

A checkpoint was set up at Sector 38 (West). The suspect, identified as Sanjay, a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas, who was riding a motorcycle without helmet, was signalled to stop.

The police said he failed to produce the documents of the bike. During investigation, it was found that the motorcycle was stolen from the area under the Sector 34 police station.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect had also stolen two-wheelers from Maloya. On the disclosure made by him, four more two-wheelers were recovered by the police.