Bike thief nabbed, six vehicles seized

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 10

The police claimed to have busted a gang of bike thieves with the arrest of one person and recovered six motorcycles.

The accused has been identified as Naman Kumar Chauhan, a resident of Raipur Rani, Panchkula.

The victim, Sher Singh, had lodged a complaint regarding the theft his motorcycle, which was parked at White House, Pinjore.

A case was registered under Section 379 of the IPC.

During the investigation, the accused got arrested and the police recovered five motorcycles and one scooter from him. He was produced before a local court and sent to judicial custody.

