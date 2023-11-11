Bike thief nabbed, six vehicles seized

Panchkula, November 10
The police claimed to have busted a gang of bike thieves with the arrest of one person and recovered six motorcycles.
The accused has been identified as Naman Kumar Chauhan, a resident of Raipur Rani, Panchkula.
The victim, Sher Singh, had lodged a complaint regarding the theft his motorcycle, which was parked at White House, Pinjore.
A case was registered under Section 379 of the IPC.
During the investigation, the accused got arrested and the police recovered five motorcycles and one scooter from him. He was produced before a local court and sent to judicial custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid
Says casting doubt on validity of Vidhan Sabha sitting not a...
Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further
At 7 am, the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 219,...
Stop farm fires or we'll call Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, other states: Supreme Court
Suggests stopping subsidy to farmers violating regulations
Sangrur: Rain drenches paddy in grain markets, farmers seek action against officials
‘No arrangement in place to cover grain lying in the open’