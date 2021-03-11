Bike thieves' gang busted, 2 arrested

Ambala, May 16
The anti-vehicle theft cell of the Ambala police has busted an inter-state vehicle thieves’ gang with the arrest of two of its members. The police have recovered 22 stolen motorcycles from their possession.
The suspects have been identified as Thakur Kapoor, a resident of Baldev Nagar, and Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Panjokhra in Ambala.
The thieves were active in Lalru, Mohali, Handesra in Punjab and Ambala.
The Ambala police said the suspects confessed to their involvement in 28 bike theft cases. With their arrest, at least nine cases of bike theft in Ambala have been solved. The suspects were using a master key to steal bikes.
