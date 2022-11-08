Bike thieves’ gang busted in Fatehgarh Sahib, 4 held

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 7
The police claimed to have busted a gang of bike thieves with the arrest of four of its members and recovery of five stolen two-wheelers from them. They have been identified as Yudhveer Singh of Salana Jiwan Singh Wala village, Rohit Bajwa of Puniwala village, Sukhchain Singh and Gurmukh Singh, both from Aldadpur village.
Fatehgarh Sahib DSP Sukhbir Singh said on November 2, Chinu Bajwa of Saidkheri village, Patiala, reported the Nabipur police post about the theft of her scooter. During investigation, the police got a tip-off and arrested Yudhvir and Rohit. Both confessed they were part of a gang and stole two-wheelers from towns of the state. The disclosures made by the two led to the arrest of their accomplices Sukhchain and Gurmukh.
Gurmukh is already facing four cases under the NDPS Act at separate police stations.
