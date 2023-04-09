Biker arrested in drug case

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 8

The Sector 19 crime branch of the local police today claimed to have arrested a biker with 41.26-gm heroin.

The suspect has been identified as Mandeep Kumar, who lives in a shanty in Sector 25, Chandigarh.

The police spokesman said a team of the crime branch was patrolling near the Surajpur-Baddi Highway in Pinjore when it received a tip-off about the suspect going towards Pinjore to collect a heroin consignment. A naka was laid on the highway to check vehicles coming from Pinjore. The team stopped the suspect on suspicion. His search led to recovery of 41.26-gm heroin.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Pinjore police station. The suspect was arrested and produced in court, which sent him to three-day police remand.

