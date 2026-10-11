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Home / Chandigarh / Biker dies in collision with tractor-trailer

Biker dies in collision with tractor-trailer

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:40 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer near the Sarsini cut on the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway.

The deceased, identified as Jaswant Singh, a native of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, was living in a rented house in Lalru Mandi and working for a private company.

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According to the police, Jaswant had gone to Ambala on personal work around 10 am on Saturday. While returning, his motorcycle collided with a tractor-trailer carrying goods from a factory near the Sarsini cut, resulting in his death.

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The police said the tractor driver suddenly turned the vehicle without paying attention to traffic approaching from behind, leading to the accident.

ASI Jagtar Singh, the investigating officer, said a case had been registered against the driver on the basis of the vehicle’s registration number.

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The victim’s body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.

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