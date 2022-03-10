Biker dies in hit-and-run

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, March 9

In a hit-and-run case, a dairy farmer was killed after his motorcycle was hit from the rear by a rashly driven car on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway.

The deceased has been identified as Gian Chand (52), a resident of Mukandpur village. Eyewitnesses said the victim was lying on the road before passersby noticed him. ASI Sukhdev Singh said a speeding luxury car hit his motorcycle on the main road near Adarsh Nagar around 7.30 am today. The police shifted the injured person to a government hospital in Dera Bassi, where doctors declared him brought dead. —