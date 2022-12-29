Biker dies in hit-and-run

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 28

A motorcyclist, identified as Jagjot Singh of Kurali, died after being hit by a speeding car near Shivalik City in Santemajra Colony on December 23, around 8:30 pm.

The victim fell on the road and sustained injuries while the unidentified car driver fled the spot. The victim was rushed to the PGI, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment. On a statement of the victim’s brother Kulvir Singh, a case under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of the IPC was registered at the Kharar City police station on Tuesday.

#Mohali