Biker dies in hit-and-run

Mohali, December 28
A motorcyclist, identified as Jagjot Singh of Kurali, died after being hit by a speeding car near Shivalik City in Santemajra Colony on December 23, around 8:30 pm.
The victim fell on the road and sustained injuries while the unidentified car driver fled the spot. The victim was rushed to the PGI, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment. On a statement of the victim’s brother Kulvir Singh, a case under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of the IPC was registered at the Kharar City police station on Tuesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...