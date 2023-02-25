Biker dies in hit-and-run in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, February 24
An unidentified vehicle sped away after hitting a bike, driven by Sombir of Janta Colony, Sector 25, near the Khuda Lahora bridge here on Wednesday.
The biker suffered injuries in the mishap.
He was admitted to the PGI where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
A case under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 11 police station.
