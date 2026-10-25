Biker dies in hit-&-run accident at Kharar

A 55-year-old motorcyclist, Baljit Singh, was killed after a speeding SUV hit his bike near the CIA office in Kharar around 5 am on Friday. The driver fled the spot after the accident.

Baljit sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Phase VI, Mohali, where he died during treatment. His motorcycle was also badly damaged.

Advertisement

In his complaint to the police, Devinderpal Singh, a resident of Manpur village in Fatehgarh Sahib district, said his brother-in-law had come to drop him off at Kharar in the morning. After dropping him off, Baljit was turning back near the CIA office cut when a speeding SUV hit his motorcycle from behind. He was seriously injured.

Advertisement

The complainant noted down the SUV’s registration number before the SUV driver fled the spot.

The police registered a case against the unidentified driver at the City Kharar police station. The police are trying to trace the accused with the help of the vehicle’s registration number.