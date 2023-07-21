Biker dies, pillion rider hurt in Mohali mishap

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 20

A biker died while a pillion rider was injured in a collision with a stationary trailer-truck laden with iron bars near the Industrial Area Phase 8-B police post in the wee hours of July 19.

Ashok Kumar of Uttarakhand died on the spot while Vipin was injured and rushed to the PGI. The police have booked the truck driver, identified as Davinder Singh, for wrong parking.

Truck owner Shamsher Singh alleged that the truck was impounded for overloading by the RTO on Airport Road on July 18 and taken to the police post but parked on the road outside the police post. As it was dark, a biker hit it from behind and died, he added.

Phase 8-B police incharge Satnam Singh said a case under Section 283 of the IPC was registered against the truck driver.

