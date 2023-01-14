Biker held for hurting man

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A Sector 20 resident, Kushdaj Giri, alias Gautam, alleged biker Gautam of Sector 37 hit him in Sector 20-C on December 31. The victim and suspect were injured and admitted to the GMCH-32. The suspect was arrested and later bailed out. A case under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 19 police station. TNS

Under-construction building sealed

Kharar: An under-construction building near Ram Bhawan here was sealed by a team of the Kharar Municipal Council. Tehsildar Jaswinder Singh said action would be taken against unauthorised and illegal constructions in the area. Municipal Council Executive Officer Manveer Singh Gill said the building had been sealed as some area around it was under the council. The civic body has started the process of demolishing unauthorised constructions and removing illegal encroachments. TNS

34-year-old man found dead

Dera Bassi: A 34-year-old man was found dead near the Dera Bassi bus stand on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Ajay Hans, a resident of Adarsh Nagar. Passersby noticed the body near the bus stand around 9 am. The body was sent to the Dera Bassi mortuary. TNS

Gold jewellery stolen from house

Chandigarh: A Mauli Complex resident, Kashi Nath (48), in a complaint to the police claimed unidentified persons stole a gold locket, a gold mangal sutra, three pairs of earring, a ring, seven gold lockets, a pair of silver anklet and Rs 60,000 in cash from his house on January 11. A case has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Man loses Rs 1L to online fraud

Chandigarh: An unidentified person allegedly duped a Sector 42 resident of Rs 1 lakh in an online fraud. Kaahan Khullar claimed he lost Rs 1,00,999 through online transaction on January 9. A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B, IPC, has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station, Chandigarh.