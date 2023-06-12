Biker injured in hit-&-run dies

Mohali, June 11
A resident of Machchli Kalan village succumbed to injuries after being hit by a car on the night of June 9. The deceased has been identified as Harbhajan Singh, an AC mechanic.
Dharampal Singh, deceased’s elder brother, reported that around 11:45 pm, he and his younger brother were returning on their respective bikes on the night of June 9. A speeding car hit his brother’s bike from behind and sped away. The victim was taken to the Phase-6 Civil Hospital where he died today.
The registration number of the car was noted down. The police are investigating the matter. A case has been registered at the Sadar Kharar police station.
