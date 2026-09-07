Biker killed, car speeds away after crash in Sirhind

In a case of hit-and-run, a man was killed after a speeding car hit the bike he was riding on the Sirhind-Sanipur road.

The deceased was identified as Manjit Rai, a native of Bihar who was currently residing in Ramdas Nagar, Sirhind.

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According to a complaint lodged by his wife, Reeshika Kumari, Manjit was going towards Sirhind when a speeding car (PB-23-V-9559) collided with his bike and sped away. He fell onto the road and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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The police have registered a case against the unidentified car driver and initiated further investigation. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.