Biker killed in accident

Mohali, December 11
A biker was killed and another injured when a speeding vehicle hit them near TDI City on the Airport Road last evening. Both bikers, Arun, a native of Siwan, Bihar, and Harpreet Singh were rushed to the Phase-6 hospital where Arun died. Harpreet is undergoing treatment.
A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered at the Balongi police station.
