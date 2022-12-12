Biker killed in accident

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 11

A biker was killed and another injured when a speeding vehicle hit them near TDI City on the Airport Road last evening. Both bikers, Arun, a native of Siwan, Bihar, and Harpreet Singh were rushed to the Phase-6 hospital where Arun died. Harpreet is undergoing treatment.

A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered at the Balongi police station.