Biker killed in hit-and-run

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 29

A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by an unidentified car near a filling station at Daun here on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sukhdev Singh of Gharuan village. The incident took place around 7.50 pm.

In his complaint to the police, Maninderdeep Singh, son of the deceased, stated that his father was going on a bike from Chandigarh to Gharuan when he was hit by a white car with Haryana registration number. He asked the unidentified car driver to take his father to the hospital but he sped away.

A hit-and-run case has been registered at the Balongi police station.

