Home / Chandigarh / Biker killed in hit-and-run at Zirakpur

Biker killed in hit-and-run at Zirakpur

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 07:55 AM Nov 26, 2025 IST
A man was killed and another injured when an unidentified vehicle hit their bike near Qureshia Hospital in Zirakpur late last night.

The incident took place around 10:30 pm when the two were travelling from Bhankharpur towards Panchkula.

One of the injured victims, Kartik, told a police a speeding car coming from the opposite side hit their bike recklessly and they fell on the ground. The motorcycle was also damaged. He added that passers-by took them to Qureshia Hospital. Due to his critical condition, the other victim, Pradeep, was referred to Sector-6 Civil Hospital, Panchkula where he died later.

According to the family, Pradeep’s brother-in-law Naresh reached the hospital and recorded their statement with the police.  A case has been registered.

