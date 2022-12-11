Biker killed in hit-&-run

Chandigarh: A 25-year-old resident of Jhampur village in Mohali district, Parveen Kumar, died after his motorcycle was hit by a car on the Khuda Lahora-Dhanas road on Thursday. Parveen was rushed to the PGI where the doctor declared him brought dead.
On a complaint by the victim’s brother, Naveen Kumar, the police have registered a case under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC at the Sector 11 police station. TNS
One arrested under NDPS Act
Chandigarh: The police arrested Mani Khurana (34) of Sector 23 and recovered 28 vials of banned injections from his possession near the Circus Ground, Sector 17, here on Friday. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS
Sangrur native booked for rape
Mohali: A Sangrur native, Gurpreet Singh, has been booked on the charges of rape and theft at a house in Dera Bassi. The suspect reportedly violated a 30-year-old woman at Gupta Colony. On a complaint of Rajesh Kumar, the victim’s husband, a case was registered at the Dera Bassi police station. The police said the suspect was absconding. TNS
Nagla woman kidnapped
Zirakpur: The police booked Sambhal (UP) resident Danny on the charge of kidnapping a Nagla woman here on Saturday. On a complaint of Gafoor Shah, a Nagla resident, a case has been registered at the Zirakpur police station. The police said the suspect was absconding. TNS
5 hurt in Kharar road mishap
Mohali: Five persons were injured after two cars collided near the Kharar flyover in the wee hours of Saturday. The victims were rushed to a hospital in Phase 6 here. One of the car drivers has been identified as Rahul.
