Biker killed in hit-&-run

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 23

A person riding a motorcycle was killed while the pillion rider suffered injuries in a hit-and-run case in Mubarikpur on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Mubarikpur resident Shahrukh Khan, a native of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. The injured youth, Kamaljit Singh of Mubarikpur, is undergoing treatment at GMCH-32.

The two were on their way to Mubarikpur when they were hit by an unidentified vehicle around 11 pm last night. After the collision, the two fell on the road and suffered injuries. They were then taken to the Civil Hospital.

The driver fled the spot, leaving his vehicle behind. The police have taken the vehicle in their custody and initiated an investigation.

Based on the statement of Kamaljit, the police have registered a case against the unknown driver.

Truck hits two-wheeler

A speeding truck hit a scooter-borne person near the Kharar-Landran chowk on May 20.

Complainant Mukhtiar Singh said he was left injured after an unidentified truck driver hit his scooter from behind. He is currently undergoing treatment at a Phase 6 hospital. The truck driver fled the spot, leaving his vehicle behind. The police have registered a case of negligent driving against the absconding driver at the Sohana police station.