Biker killed in Mohali hit-&-run

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 1

In a hit-and-run incident, a 23-year-old biker was killed and his brother injured after a truck knocked them down near the Sector 78-79 light points on the Airport Road on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Kartik, a resident of Sector 110, while his brother, 24, was admitted to the Phase-6 Civil Hospital. The police said the two, employed at a private firm, were coming from the Sector 68-69 side when a truck from the Singh Shaheedan Gurdwara side hit them near the traffic light points around 11.45 pm.

The truck driver sped away, but passersby jotted down the registration number. The police handed over the body to the family after a post-mortem. A hit-and-run case has been registered at the Sohana police station.

In another hit-and-run case, a speeding truck hit a motorcyclist and fled the scene. The victim was injured and admitted to the hospital.

The police were scouring the CCTV footage to nab the suspect. A case has been registered at the Sohana police station.