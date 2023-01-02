Biker killed in Mohali hit-&-run

Mohali, January 1
In a hit-and-run incident, a 23-year-old biker was killed and his brother injured after a truck knocked them down near the Sector 78-79 light points on the Airport Road on Saturday night.
The deceased has been identified as Kartik, a resident of Sector 110, while his brother, 24, was admitted to the Phase-6 Civil Hospital. The police said the two, employed at a private firm, were coming from the Sector 68-69 side when a truck from the Singh Shaheedan Gurdwara side hit them near the traffic light points around 11.45 pm.
The truck driver sped away, but passersby jotted down the registration number. The police handed over the body to the family after a post-mortem. A hit-and-run case has been registered at the Sohana police station.
In another hit-and-run case, a speeding truck hit a motorcyclist and fled the scene. The victim was injured and admitted to the hospital.
The police were scouring the CCTV footage to nab the suspect. A case has been registered at the Sohana police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...