Biker run over by truck

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 28

The Chandimandir police have booked an unidentified tipper driver in a hit-and-run case.

Bhupinder Saini of Chandimandir said his father Tarsem, who was riding a motorcycle, was run over by a vehicle at Toka village on Sunday. He got to know about the accident through a phone call. He reached the spot and took his father to the government hospital, Sector 6, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC against unidentified persons.

