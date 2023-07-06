Bikers flee with woman’s phone

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 5

Two unidentified bike-borne youths snatched a mobile phone at a colony in Kharar here this morning.

Victim Mahanto Devi, a resident of LIC Colony, stated that around 11:30 am she was going to Model Town Colony in Chachu Majra when two bike-borne youths came from behind and snatched her phone.

The victim raised the alarm but the suspects managed to flee. She could not note down the registration number of the motorcycle.

A case of snatching has been registered at the City Kharar police station.