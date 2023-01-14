Bikers open fire at man in Ambala

Ambala, January 13

A man suffered bullet injuries after three unidentified bike-borne miscreants opened fire at him at Mukundpur village in Shahzadpur area here today. The victim has been identified as Mandeep.

As per information, the victim was walking in a street. Three suspects came on a motorcycle and opened fire at the victim before fleeing the spot. The victim suffered bullet injuries. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

Bir Bhan, SHO of the Shahzadpur police station, said: “The victim is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh. There was some enmity between the victim and the suspects. They had a dispute at a wedding function in the village. As per initial details, two-three bullets were fired at Mandeep. Teams of the CIA and the police have been conducting raids to nab the suspects.” — TNS

Old enmity behind crime, says Cop

