Bikers open fire at man in Ambala

Ambala, January 13
A man suffered bullet injuries after three unidentified bike-borne miscreants opened fire at him at Mukundpur village in Shahzadpur area here today. The victim has been identified as Mandeep.
As per information, the victim was walking in a street. Three suspects came on a motorcycle and opened fire at the victim before fleeing the spot. The victim suffered bullet injuries. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.
Bir Bhan, SHO of the Shahzadpur police station, said: “The victim is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh. There was some enmity between the victim and the suspects. They had a dispute at a wedding function in the village. As per initial details, two-three bullets were fired at Mandeep. Teams of the CIA and the police have been conducting raids to nab the suspects.” — TNS
Old enmity behind crime, says Cop
