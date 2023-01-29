Bikers' rally marks Road Safety Week

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 28

The Road Safety Organisation (RSO), in collaboration with Panchkula Traffic Police, launched an awareness drive to mark Road Safety Week that concluded with a motorcycle rally on Saturday.

The bikers’ rally was flagged off by Panchkula DCP Sumer Partap Singh, ACP Traffic Mamta Sauda, and RSO president Ankur Kapoor. The rally was organised to make people aware of road safety rules and understand the importance of helmet.

Every year thousands of people become victims of road accidents in India. Due to disobedience of road safety rules, many people die on the roads. To prevent road accidents, it is necessary to strictly follow the traffic rules.

RSO and traffic police officials shared the rules and regulations with the public and apprised them of the traffic rules. Road Safety Week was sponsored by Indus Hospital.