Bikers rob man of Rs 25L at gunpoint

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 15

A man was allegedly robbed of Rs 25 lakh at gunpoint by two unidentified bike-borne miscreants here today.

In his complaint to the police, Hansmukh, a resident of Gujarat, stated that he had been living in Ambala City for the past seven months and he was involved in money transfer business.

He was on his way from Ambala City to Ambala Cantonment in an auto around 7.30 am today. He had to further go to Yamunanagar.

“I was carrying Rs 25 lakh in a bag. When the auto reached the National Highway, two motorcycle-borne miscreants, wearing helmets, intercepted the auto. One of them took out a revolver, pointed it at me and managed to flee with the bag towards Ambala City,” Hansmukh alleged.

Jeet Singh, SHO of the Parao police station, said: “On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered. Investigations are on into the matter.”