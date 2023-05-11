Bikers snatch chain, leave victim with broken finger

Gaurav Kanthwal

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 10

Two unidentified bike-borne youths snatched a gold chain from a 58-year-old woman, a resident of Aerocity H Block, outside her home early this morning.

As victim Santosh Bhogal tried to catch hold of one of the suspects, he tore her shirt and sped away. In the scuffle, the victim suffered a fracture in the finger and injuries to the leg and back.

“The incident has left my wife traumatised. I am a senior citizen and physically challenged. I could not react quickly to the situation. The incident took place at 6.37 am,” said Swaran Bhogal, Santosh’s husband.

"Despite bringing it to the notice of the Mohali SSP office in the morning, police officials did not record the statement till late in the evening. When we contacted them, we were told to come to the police station. I am a physically challenged and a senior citizen. My wife is injured and in trauma,” said Swaran.

This is the second such incident in the past 10 days in the area. On May 1, a gold chain was snatched from the wife of a retired police officer.

Victim Paramjit Kaur was taking a morning walk outside her home when two bikers snatched her chain and fled the scene at 6.49 am.

Residents rued the CCTV footage of the suspects was available and given to the police, but no action was taken.

“Today’s CCTV footage shows that the miscreants were same in the two incidents,” said Swaran.

The H Block Resident Welfare Association officials alleged several such incidents had taken place in the past, but police had failed to act.

“Police patrol in the area is non-existent. Miscreants know this and are having a free run here. What is the point of conducting flag marches and carrying out Operation Vigil when residents are not safe within the city limits,” said a resident.

While part of Aerocity falls in the jurisdiction of the Zirakpur police station, the rest comes under the Sohana police station, often creating confusion among residents about whom to approach.

Even as the Aerocity residents cry for police patrolling, the Mohali police, led by Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla and SSP Dr Sandeep Garg, took out a flag march in Phases 7, 3B2, and 11 on the concluding day of the Operation Vigil.