Bikers snatch mobile phone

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a Sector 41 resident. The complainant, Himanshu Negi, reported that the miscreants sped away after snatching his mobile phone from near the Sector 41/42 small chowk. The police have registered a case at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Smart City work allotted

Chandigarh: The Board of Directors of Chandigarh Smart City Limited on Monday approved allotment of the work to complete a building which houses supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) to Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). A senior official said the work at this Sector 17 building like furnishing was incomplete. MC services like recycled water (tertiary-treated) network and garbage vehicle tracking falls under SCADA. TNS

303 aged 12-14 given vaccine

Mohali: As many as 303 children in the age group of 12-14 years were vaccinated against Covid on Monday. In the 15-17 years age group, 67 were given the first dose while 312 were administered the second dose. TNS

Four booked for cheating

Zirakpur: The police booked four persons, including the owners and the manager of a Zirakpur-based wedding resort, for not returning the booking amount of a customer after the cancellation of the function due to Covid guidelines. On a statement of Lohgarh resident Rakesh Kumar, a case was registered against Girish Dogra, Aman Bansal, Sandeep Mor and Sarvan Singla under Section 406 and 120-B of the IPC at the Zirakpur police station. The complainant stated that the resort owner took Rs2.61 lakh as the booking amount for a marriage function but returned only Rs44,000 post-cancellation. TNS

Encroachment removed

Zirakpur: The Zirakpur Municipal Council on Monday took action against an encroachment in Pabhat village falling within the 100 metres of the Air Force Station boundary wall. The building had come up when the model code of conduct for the recently held Punjab Assembly elections was in force, said Zirakpur Municipal Engineer Mukesh Rai. TNS

STUTI training programme

Chandigarh: A series of 22 events under Synergistic Training Programme Utilising the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure (STUTI) on Monday started with its first seven-day training programme on "Advanced Molecular Biology Techniques". Prof Ashwani Pareek, Executive Director, National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI), SAS Nagar, Punjab, motivated the participants of the training programme by telling his own story on how he got the idea of developing stress-tolerant rice for next generation, using techniques of molecular biology. TNS

City team to take on Vidarbha

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh team will take on Vidarbha in their first match on Tuesday for the Col CK Nayudu Trophy to be played in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The team is led by Amrit Lal Lubana.