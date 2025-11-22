DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Bill on Chandigarh's administrative control: Punjab Congress seeks Centre's clarification

Bill on Chandigarh's administrative control: Punjab Congress seeks Centre's clarification

Raja Warring urges Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to immediately take up the matter with the Centre

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:07 PM Nov 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring addresses a press conference, in Chandigarh. PTI file
Advertisement

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday sought clarification from the Union Government over reports suggesting that the proposed 131st amendment to the Constitution of India would separate Chandigarh from Punjab by appointing a separate administrator.

Advertisement

Expressing hope that the Central Government has no such plan — which he termed completely uncalled for — he appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to clarify the situation.

Advertisement

“Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and any attempt to snatch it away will have serious repercussions,” he warned, adding that he hoped the Central Government would not undertake any such misadventure.

Advertisement

He urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to immediately take up the matter with the Centre to “nip the proposal, if any, in the bud before it is too late”.

The PCC president expressed strong apprehensions in the backdrop of an earlier order by the Union Education Ministry scrapping the Senate and Syndicate of Panjab University. Those orders were later withdrawn after triggering strong resentment and resistance from Punjab.

Advertisement

“Successive governments at the Centre have from time to time committed and reiterated that Chandigarh belongs exclusively to Punjab, and the delay in having it transferred to its parent state in no way weakens Punjab’s case or cause,” he asserted, urging the Central Government to clarify the situation and, if any such proposal exists, to abandon it immediately and forthwith.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts