Billboard crashes down on 5 parked vehicles at Zirakpur’s Oxford Street

Chandigarh, June 5
A billboard crashed down on five parked vehicles at Oxford Street in Zirakpur on Wednesday evening. Nobody was injured in the incident.
Further details awaited.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi unanimously elected NDA leader as he gets ready to form govt
NDA leaders meet at Modi's residence a day after the NDA won...
INDIA bloc leaders meet to discuss possibilities of government formation
The leaders meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's ...
Mandate decisively against Modi, says Mallikarjun Kharge as he invites parties to join INDIA bloc
Addressing the opposition leaders who converge at his reside...
PM Modi to take oath for third time on Saturday, submits resignation to President
The PM also chaired a meeting of the union cabinet where he ...
Delhi court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja directs the Tihar jail authoriti...