‘Bioyug on Wheels’ rolled out at Panjab University to drive bioplastic awareness

Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India Ajay Kumar Sood on Friday flagged off ‘Bioyug on Wheels’, a mobile outreach initiative to promote awareness about plant-based bioplastics as alternatives to conventional plastics.

Launched at the Student Centre of Panjab University (PU), the initiative is a collaboration between PU, IIT Ropar, the PU-IIT Ropar Regional Accelerator for Holistic Innovation Foundation (PI-RAHI) and Balrampur Chini Mills Limited (BCML).

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The initiative will take scientific information on polylactic acid (PLA), a bioplastic derived from renewable resources such as sugarcane, to students, educational institutions, businesses and communities. It aims to familiarise people with the material and its potential applications while encouraging informed choices about sustainable alternatives to conventional plastics.

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Sood emphasised the importance of taking scientific innovations beyond laboratories and connecting them with public awareness and adoption.

PU Vice-Chancellor Meenakshi Goyal highlighted the role of industry-academia collaboration in advancing sustainable solutions, stressing the need to bring together industrial capabilities, academic research and public awareness.

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BCML has established an industrial-scale, single-site sugarcane-to-PLA biopolymer facility in India, demonstrating the potential of using agricultural resources to develop alternative materials.

The initiative seeks to bridge the gap between technological advancements and public understanding, with the message, ‘From Innovation to Awareness, From Possibility to Adoption’.