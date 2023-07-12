Bird Park in Chandigarh shut for five days

Chandigarh, July 11
The UT Administration has closed the Bird Park to the public from July 12 to 16, owing to waterlogging and maintenance work. A senior officer said there was waterlogging due to the heavy rain and the repair of damaged infrastructure would take nearly two or three days.
