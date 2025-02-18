Bird watchers spot 261 species at local event

The HSBC Chandigarh, a much anticipated annual birding event, was held in Chandigarh. The bird-watchers spotted 261 of the total 436 species on the inter-state Chandigarh region bird list.

A team of six children went for a bird walk at the Sukhna Lake, where along with the ducks and herons, they saw the elusive and solitary Stork-billed Kingfisher. A total of 15 teams with over 45 bird-watchers set out and managed to list 261 species. Among the star sightings were Banded Bay Cuckoo, Tickell’s Thrush, Stork-Billed Kingfisher and Golden Bush Robin.

Chandigarh Bird Club members participated with enthusiasm.