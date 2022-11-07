Birkunwar bags gold in successive relay event

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 6

Birkunwar claimed a gold medal in the successive relay event on the concluding day of the Chandigarh Horse Show today. Fatehjit Singh claimed second position and Azadnoor Singh stood third. All represented Punjab Public School, Nabha.

The weeklong horse show ended with the Derby Day. For the first time in India, the concept of Derby event was introduced in the Horse Show, claimed organisers.

“As per European concept, horse jumping on a one km track was conducted. The Derby event is held to test the stamina of the horse as well as the rider,” said one of the organisers.

Constable Ajay Marathe claimed first position in the Chandigarh Derby event, followed by Head Constable Sandeep Singh at the second position and Head Constable Gurjeet Singh at third.

On the last day, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan was the special guest. A special horse parade was also organised in which miniature horses took part.

