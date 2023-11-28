Birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev celebrated

Tribune News Service

Gian Jyoti Global School

Mohali: Teachers and students of Gian Jyoti Global School immersed themselves in the spirit of service and sewa during a nagar kirtan taken out to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Kadah parshad and chana were prepared on the school premises and distributed among schoolchildren and staff members. Langar was also served among devotees near Franco Hotel where they had gathered to participate in a nagar kirtan. Principal Gian Jyot gave her warm wishes for Gurpurab to students and teachers.

Brookfield International School

Students participate in a kirtan at Brookfield International School in Mohali on Monday. Tribune photo

Mohali: Brookfield International School celebrated the Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak Dev on its campus. Students recited religious hymns from Guru Granth Sahib on the occasion. They were reminded of the message of sanctity, faith, trust, honesty, karam and kirit, which forms the core of Guru Nanak’s message to the world. Students delivered speeches and recited poems from the life history of Guru Nanak Dev. Teachers explained the three main teachings of Guru Nanak Dev to students that include “Kirat karo, vand chako and naam japo”. President Manav Singla said times had changed, but values should remain intact. She also recited a few lines from Guru Granth Sahib.

Ashmah International School

Students during a special assembly at Ashmah International School, Sector 70, Mohali, on Monday. Tribune photo

Mohali: Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated at Ashmah International School, Sector 70. Students visited gurdwara to pay obeisance and seek blessings of the Almighty. They also listened to hymns. Students also participated in religious rituals and learnt about the virtues of right path of living. Speaking on the occasion, school Director JS Kesar said Guru Nanak Dev was incarnation of humanity and the values taught by him were relevant even today. He said Sikh Gurus had given the message of compassion, love, dedication, hard work and commitment to maintain peace and harmony for all people in the world. School Principal Shuchi Grover urged students to remember God in life to de-stress and rejuvenate.

