Bishnoi associate shot dead at Sector 26

A youth, identified as Inderpreet Singh, alias Parry, was shot dead around 6.45 pm today in Sector 26 here. The police suspect the killing to be the result of a gang war. Married in mid-November, Parry, an associate of the Bishnoi gang, lived in Sector 33.

He was rushed to the PGIMER here with a bullet wound in the chest where doctors declared him dead.

Shooters return to the spot to confirm the kill

Senior police officials said CCTV footage captured Parry leaving the Kala Ghoda Club in Sector 26 around 6.30 pm. His friends also confirmed that the youth had walked out of the club saying that he was going for a smoke. When Parry was shot near the timber market, he was accompanied by another unidentified man, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of Parry’s Kia Seltos. Barely a few metres ahead, near the timber market stretch, the man accompanying him, allegedly drew a pistol and fired multiple shots at Parry.

Around five empty shells found inside the vehicle are believed to have been fired by this insider, marking the first stage of the attack. Within seconds, a white Hyundai Creta, which, IG Pushpendra Kumar, confirmed was tailing the Kia Seltos, pulled over behind Parry’s car. One of the men stepped out and fired two bullets through the shattered rear window, seemingly to ensure the victim was dead. The Creta bore a fake number. A forensic examination has confirmed that the rear glass was broken by a gunshot. The shooter quickly re-entered the Creta, and the vehicle sped away.

Strong Bishnoi gang links

The police said Parry sustained six to seven bullet injuries. He had over a dozen criminal cases registered against him and was known to be a henchman of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The two-phased attack points towards a gang rivalry-driven hit.

A total of 11 rounds appear to have been fired, four-five inside the car. One live cartridge was also recovered. A CFSL team continued to scour the area for additional shells or bullets when the reports last came in.

The police are reviewing CCTV footage, call records and ballistic findings to identify the assailants and establish the motive behind the killing.

Gang ordered hit on its ‘own member’

Chandigarh: A Facebook post uploaded from an account bearing the name Hari Boxer Aarzoo Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the murder of Inderpreet Singh, alias Parry. Written in aggressive language, the post declares that a “new gang war” has begun and alleges that Parry had been extorting money from local clubs by using the names of certain individuals. It further accuses him of targeting members of their group ‘Hari Bhai’ in the past and links him to the killing of another associate, Sippa Bhai. Citing these purported motives, Aarzoo Bishnoi, Hari Boxer, Shubham Lonker and Harman Sandhu assert that Parry was eliminated in retaliation. Parry started working for rival gang, Goldy Brar or Rohit Godara. Both Brar and Godara were initially associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang but separated later.