Bishnoi produced in court via videoconferencing

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 10

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was produced before a local court through videoconferencing in a three-year-old murder case of a property dealer.

Bishnoi is one of the seven persons accused of killing Sonu Shah in Burail, Chandigarh. The other accused are Abhishek, alias Banty, Raju Basodi, Rajan, alias Jaat, Dharminder Singh, Manjit and Shubham Prajaptai.

The 2019 incident Sonu Shah, a property dealer, was allegedly gunned down by four assailants at his office in Burail on September 28, 2019.

Two of his colleagues, Joginder Phelwan and Rommy, were injured in the firing.

The assailants were caught on CCTV cameras.

Charges have been framed against them under Sections 302, 307 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

As per the chargesheet, Sonu Shah was murdered at the behest of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Sonu Shah was running a cable business and was a Burail resident.

Four assailants had allegedly gunned down the victim inside his office at Burail on September 28, 2019. During the firing, two of his colleagues, Joginder Phelwan and Rommy, were injured. The assailants were caught on CCTV cameras installed in Sonu’s office and in the surrounding areas. The police had recovered 12 empty bullet shells from the spot.

The Crime Branch of the Chandigarh Police had filed the chargesheet against the accused in November 2021.

Bishnoi’s counsel Terminder Singh said the accused was produced before the court through videoconferencing. In the last hearing, Bishnoi could not be produced as he was in the custody of the Mohali police in another case.

The court has adjourned the hearing in the case to March 3 for recording of the evidences.