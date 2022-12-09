Bishnoi’s aide opens fire at Ambala wedding, 1 injured

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 8

A man suffered a bullet injury during a marriage function after an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi opened fire in Naraingarh here last night.

The injured persons has been identified as Ranbir Singh, a resident of Yamunanagar, while the suspect was identified as Vainket Garg, who had been associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and involved in different cases.

As per information, Vainket had a dispute on the DJ floor with a guest at the marriage. He returned with a weapon after some time. The incident took place in a bid to stop him.

In his complaint to the police, Ranbir Singh stated that it was his nephew Raman’s wedding in Ambala on Wednesday. Around 11:30 pm, Ranbir, along with Baljit and Gurpal, was welcoming guests at the main gate of the venue. Meanwhile, Vainket reached there with a pistol and fired shots.

“When I tried to stop Vainket with the help of my brothers Baljit and Gurpal, Vainket opened a fire and I suffered a bullet injury in the right side of my stomach. My brother Gurpal tried to stop him and he again opened fire in which Gurpal suffered injuries on his fingers,” he alleged.

Ranbir was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Naraingarh, from where he was referred to the GMCH-32, Chandigarh, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be out of danger.

After the incident, the suspect was allegedly thrashed by some people and he is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital, Ambala City.

A case under Section 307 of IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Naraingarh police station.

Narender Singh, SHO of the Naraingarh police station, said: “The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. It has been told that Vainket had a dispute with a guest in the marriage that resulted into firing of bullets. No angle of any dispute related to any gang has come to light. Vainket is currently out on bail, and he is undergoing treatment as he also got injured last night. Once he is discharged, he will be arrested.”