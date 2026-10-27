‘Bitumen shortage due to Ukraine war’: HC summons officer over failure to build road to govt school in Mani Majra

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has summoned the officer, who cited bitumen shortage following the Ukraine war to explain non-issuance of tender for constructing a road on a stretch used by schoolchildren in Mani Majra to access their school.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing, the division bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor observed: “An affidavit dated October 24 has been filed in the court, stating that the rough cost estimate for construction of the road on the passage in question, amounting to Rs 13.82 lakh, was in the process but tender was not issued as there is a shortage of bitumen on account of the Ukraine war. Neither any tender is floated, nor any concrete steps are shown to have been taken by respondent Municipal Corporation to redress the grievance raised in this PIL petition”.

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Before parting with the order, the bench — in the facts of the case — called upon the officer, who filed the affidavit, to remain present in the court on October 28 — the next date of hearing in the case. He has been asked to appear before the court along with all original relevant records.

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The bench, on a previous date of hearing, had directed the Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner and UT Chief Engineer to ensure inspection of a passage allegedly being used by schoolchildren in Mani Majra to access their school amid a claim that they were being forced to travel through “filthy dirt roads”.

The direction came on a PIL filed by Deify Jindal. The petitioner alleged that young students had no clear passage to access their school and placed photographs before the court purportedly showing the condition of the route.

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The petitioner was seeking appropriate directions to the respondent authorities for ensuring a safe, hygienic and secure environment for the minor children studying at Government Model Middle School, Pocket No. 6, Sector 13, Chandigarh.

“The school is a government co-educational institution imparting education to children from Classes 1 to 7 and operates in two shifts, including an evening shift. The road adjoining and leading to the school is unpaved, uneven and steep, while the area immediately surrounding the school is affected by overgrown vegetation, accumulated garbage and waste, inadequate street lighting and the presence of makeshift structures/jhuggis and an informal settlement,” the petitioner contended.

The bench was also told that a drain/nullah was also situated approximately 50-60 ft from the school boundary wall. “The cumulative effect of these conditions creates an unsafe and inadequately secured environment for minor children, particularly those dispersing from the evening shift and during the winter months,” it was added.

It was further added that the petitioner had addressed a detailed legal notice dated March 9 to the authorities concerned seeking remedial action. The school authorities, thereafter, acknowledged, among other things, the existence of the unpaved road and drain/nullah. The petitioner was represented in the matter by advocates Geetika Sharma, Himanshi Gautam, and Drishti Saraf, while counsel Jaivir Chandail and Ekakshra Mahajan Mandher appeared for the respondents. Advocate Deepali Puri assisted the bench on MC’s behalf.