icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Bitumen shortage slows road re-carpeting works in Chandigarh 

Bitumen shortage slows road re-carpeting works in Chandigarh 

Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi directs contractors and officials to explore all possible alternatives for procuring bitumen and ensuring uninterrupted execution of works

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:01 PM Jun 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

Taking serious note of the pace of road re-carpeting works being undertaken across Chandigarh, Mayor Saurabh Joshi on Tuesday convened an emergency review meeting with the engineering wing of the Municipal Corporation and representatives of the agencies executing the works.

Advertisement

Chief Engineer Sanjay Arora, Superintending Engineer (B&R) Dharmender Sharma and other officers concerned were present during the meeting.

Advertisement

During the review, contractors apprised the Mayor that the progress of road re-carpeting works has been adversely affected due to the non-availability of bitumen in the market.

Advertisement

The shortage has disrupted the supply chain and slowed down the execution of several ongoing projects across the city.

Taking serious note of the situation, Joshi directed the contractors and officials to explore all possible alternatives for procuring bitumen and ensuring uninterrupted execution of works.

Advertisement

He emphasised that supply-related constraints should not become a reason for prolonged inconvenience to the public.

The Mayor instructed the engineering wing to closely monitor the availability of bitumen and maintain constant coordination with contractors to remove bottlenecks and expedite the pending works.

He further directed that regular progress reports be submitted to ensure effective monitoring and timely completion of projects.

"The residents of Chandigarh should not suffer due to supply-related challenges. All concerned agencies must work in close coordination and make every possible effort to accelerate the pace of road re-carpeting works. Public convenience and quality infrastructure remain our top priorities," said the Mayor.

He also directed the contractors to mobilise additional resources, wherever required, to compensate for the delays caused by the shortage of bitumen and ensure that the works are completed within the stipulated timelines.

Reaffirming his commitment towards strengthening Chandigarh's road infrastructure, Joshi said the Municipal Corporation is actively monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps to ensure the timely completion of development works and provide better civic amenities to the residents of the city.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts