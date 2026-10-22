DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Bizman found dead in Taj hotel room in Chandigarh

Bizman found dead in Taj hotel room in Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh resident checked in on Tuesday, cops await post-mortem report

article_Author
Aanavi Singh Arya
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:05 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A 56-year-old businessman from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, was found dead in his room at the Taj hotel in Sector 17 on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as Deepak Mittal, director of Sanjay Grain Products Private Limited. Hotel staff found him unconscious in room No. 303 around 8 am. The door was open. He was rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The police said they had not found any evidence of foul play so far. The exact cause of death would be established after the release of the post-mortem report, they added.

Advertisement

Sources said a woman known to Mittal had reportedly visited him on Tuesday night and informed the hotel staff about his deteriorating health. The police said no information had emerged to suggest that the woman was a suspect.

Advertisement

Mittal’s family has been informed about the incident. Liquor and some medicines were recovered from the room, while a forensic team examined the spot. The Sector 17 police are also examining the hotel’s CCTV footage and investigating the circumstances leading to his death.

The police said Mittal was reportedly suffering from blood pressure and diabetes-related ailments. His body was kept in the mortuary and a post-mortem examination was conducted.

Advertisement

Mittal had checked in on Tuesday and was reportedly scheduled to attend a meeting related to Punjab Markfed on Wednesday. He was associated with the rice-milling business and dealt in government food-supply tenders for rice, oil and pulses.

In a statement, the hotel management said, “We are saddened by this unfortunate incident and offer our deepest condolences. We are extending our support to the family and assisting the authorities.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts