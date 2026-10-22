Bizman found dead in Taj hotel room in Chandigarh

A 56-year-old businessman from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, was found dead in his room at the Taj hotel in Sector 17 on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as Deepak Mittal, director of Sanjay Grain Products Private Limited. Hotel staff found him unconscious in room No. 303 around 8 am. The door was open. He was rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The police said they had not found any evidence of foul play so far. The exact cause of death would be established after the release of the post-mortem report, they added.

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Sources said a woman known to Mittal had reportedly visited him on Tuesday night and informed the hotel staff about his deteriorating health. The police said no information had emerged to suggest that the woman was a suspect.

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Mittal’s family has been informed about the incident. Liquor and some medicines were recovered from the room, while a forensic team examined the spot. The Sector 17 police are also examining the hotel’s CCTV footage and investigating the circumstances leading to his death.

The police said Mittal was reportedly suffering from blood pressure and diabetes-related ailments. His body was kept in the mortuary and a post-mortem examination was conducted.

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Mittal had checked in on Tuesday and was reportedly scheduled to attend a meeting related to Punjab Markfed on Wednesday. He was associated with the rice-milling business and dealt in government food-supply tenders for rice, oil and pulses.

In a statement, the hotel management said, “We are saddened by this unfortunate incident and offer our deepest condolences. We are extending our support to the family and assisting the authorities.”