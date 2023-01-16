 BJP, AAP to slug it out as Cong, SAD may abstain : The Tribune India

Mayoral poll

BJP, AAP to slug it out as Cong, SAD may abstain

BJP, AAP to slug it out as Cong, SAD may abstain

Chandigarh Congress chief HS Lucky and party councillors with HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, January 15

The ruling BJP and opposition AAP will have to slug it out between themselves as the city Congress as well as SAD are likely to abstain from the mayoral polls on Tuesday.

However, the two parties will take a final call on Monday about whether they will vote or not. Last year, both sides had abstained from voting in the elections.

The Congress, whose councillors along with party president HS Lucky are camping in Shimla, will hold a formal meeting on Monday evening to take a final call, while SAD’s senior leadership will also decide on the issue on Monday.

The Congress has six councillors, while the SAD has one in the MC House. Should the Congress vote in the polls, it will emerge as the kingmaker. If the Congress stays away, the SAD’s lone vote may make or mar the plans of the two contesting parties to get their Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor elected.

Reason: The contesting sides — the BJP and AAP — have 14 councillors each, but the ruling party has the edge with the vote of ex officio member i.e. local MP Kirron Kher. With the saffron party having an extra vote, chances of cross-voting are high, which may turn the tables on the party. This has prompted all three parties to herd their councillors out of the city to keep them out of reach of rival parties, knowing every single vote counts.

If the Congress decides not to vote, its councillors are expected to return after the January 17 polling day. While the councillors of BJP (currently in Solan) and AAP (Ropar) are expected to return by Monday evening or early Tuesday morning.

“Our councillors are getting all sorts of offers, right from being made chairman of committees or given security, etc. I want to make it clear, even if one councillor of ours is poached, all remaining councillors will be directed to vote in favour of the other candidate,” claimed Lucky, the city Congress chief.

BJP, AAP and SAD councillors, too, are claiming to have received offers from other parties. The saffron party has fielded Anup Gupta against AAP’s Jasbir Singh Laddi for the Mayor’s post. BJP’s Kanwarjit Singh Rana is up against AAP’s Taruna Mehta for Senior Deputy Mayor, while BJP’s Harjeet Singh is taking on AAP’s Suman Sharma for Deputy Mayor’s post.

Final call today

The Congress, whose councillors are camping in Shimla, will hold a formal meeting on Monday evening to take a final call, while SAD’s senior leadership will also decide on the issue on Monday.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

2
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

3
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

4
Nation

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

5
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Patiala

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

7
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

8
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

10
Chandigarh

Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

68 killed as Nepal plane crashes

68 killed as Nepal plane crashes

Carrying 72, aircraft falls into gorge near Pokhara airport ...

Defence strong at LAC, ready for any contingency: Army Chief

Defence strong at LAC, ready for any contingency: Army Chief

Icy winds lash region, minus 1°C in Faridkot

Icy winds lash region, minus 1°C in Faridkot

Ground frost could hit crops, say experts

Punjab Police nab Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar’s aide in Himachal

Punjab Police nab Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar's aide in Himachal

DC seeks report on sinking McLeodganj roads within 10 days

Kangra DC seeks report on sinking McLeodganj roads within 10 days


Cities

View All

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Barbed fence along IB to be shifted, says Dhaliwal

Three arrested for harbouring criminals

MC team warns dairy owner of action at Ghanupur Kala

Open House: What steps should be taken to protect the homeless from the biting cold?

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Dense fog in Punjab, Bathinda coldest

Doctor shot at in Bathinda

Token system to end queues at Advanced Cardiac Centre

Token system to end queues at Advanced Cardiac Centre

Dense fog likely for 2 days

Tribunal allows HSVP to axe 3,500 trees in Sec 20

HP arrest: Gangster’s aide Parry had many run-ins with Chandigarh cops

Manpower outsourcing service charge raised up to 7% by Centre

Delhi air quality improves, GRAP-III curbs revoked

Delhi air quality improves, GRAP-III curbs revoked

Book officers who stopped funds for ‘mohalla’ clinics: Sisodia to L-G

L-G bypassing elected govt, subverting law, claims AAP

Dilapidated Dugri-Dhandra stretch continues to pose threat to motorists

Dilapidated Dugri-Dhandra stretch continues to pose threat to motorists

2 held with 16 stolen mobiles

Ambulance staff continue strike

Bank accounts, properties of dy jail superintendent, wife under scanner

50-yr-old neighbour arrested for rape attempt on minor

String of injuries due to banned Chinese manjha

String of injuries due to banned Chinese manjha

At annual dog show, illegal sale of puppies goes unchecked

Nabha police seize 2.6-kg opium, 1 held