BJP cannot wash its hands of sins against farmers by tying turban: Congress

BJP cannot wash its hands of sins against farmers by tying turban: Congress

It was electoral tactics, as BJP's newfound affection for 'pagri' was nothing but a cynical and insulting drama, says Congress leader

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:12 PM Feb 16, 2026 IST
File photo
Congress on Monday accused the BJP leaders of misleading Punjabis by supporting turbans during events in Punjab and Haryana.

Kanwardeep Saini, Congress National Vice President of OBC Cell, said that by supporting turbans and creating a false narrative of being saviours of Punjabis, the BJP cannot wash its hands of the sins against farmers.

Launching a blistering offensive against the BJP, Saini said it was electoral tactics, as the party's newfound affection for the “pagri” was nothing but a cynical and insulting drama.

"After hundreds of our sons were martyred at the borders of Delhi under the tyrannical rule of the Centre, these very leaders now dare to don the symbol of our honour and ask for blessings. This is not a campaign; it is a desecration of every sacrifice made by the farmers of this land,” he added.

Targeting Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, the OBC cell in charge said, “For years, he never felt the need to respect the 'Pagri' of Punjab. Now, with elections around the corner, he suddenly discovers his love for our culture?”

“This is not respect; this is a costume party orchestrated to fool the people of the soil. The turban is a crown of pride for a Punjabi, not a mask to hide the face of oppression," he added.




