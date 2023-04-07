BJP celebrates foundation day

Chandigarh, April 6
The city BJP today celebrated its 44th foundation day by hoisting party flags at its 500 polling booths.
They listened to the address made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. City BJP president Arun Sood also hoisted the flag at the booth of his area. “The BJP has been a party that has worked for the nation. Today is the day to celebrate,” he said.
Party vice-president Devinder Singh Babla also hoisted the flag along with other leaders. “We are celebrating the foundation day of the world’s largest political party and want to tell the public that it will continue to serve them with full dedication,” he said.
Councillors, former councillors, party leaders and workers attended flag-hoisting ceremonies.
