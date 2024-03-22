BJP chief puts up nameplates again at houses of Maloya residents

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

A few days after “Modi Ka Parivar” nameplates were removed from the houses of Maloya residents, Chandigarh BJP president Jitender Pal Malhotra today led a march of local residents raising slogans of “Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi” to start putting up the nameplates again.

People were carrying the banners of “I am Modi Parivar” and “We are Modi Parivar”. A large number of Maloya residents joined the march carrying

BJP flags.

“This follows a controversy that had come to light in the same village over the removal of nameplates of ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ from houses and private properties by the Municipal Corporation with the help of the police,” said the BJP.

Such nameplates are being put up again on the private properties and houses from which these were removed earlier.

According to the BJP, people said they had installed the nameplates on their own free will.

The BJP chief said, “The people of the country have made up their mind to bring the Modi government to power for the third straight term. I am confident that this time the people of the country will contribute significantly to BJP’s victory target of over 400 seats.”

General secretary Amit Jindal added, “The Opposition is hatching conspiracies to defame the BJP by adopting various tactics.”

