BJP city chief meets Shah

Chandigarh BJP president Jitendra Pal Malhotra met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi today. Their meeting focused on various issues, including funds for the Municipal Corporation, reforms in education and health services, making government departments paperless, etc.

Shah assured him of full cooperation by the Centre. He congratulated Malhotra on getting re-elected as the Chandigarh BJP president and said the party was fully committed to the development of the city.