DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / BJP city chief meets Shah

BJP city chief meets Shah

Chandigarh BJP president Jitendra Pal Malhotra met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi today. Their meeting focused on various issues, including funds for the Municipal Corporation, reforms in education and health services, making government departments paperless, etc. Shah assured him...
article_Author
Tarun Sharma
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chandigarh BJP president Jitendra Pal Malhotra met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi today. Their meeting focused on various issues, including funds for the Municipal Corporation, reforms in education and health services, making government departments paperless, etc.

Shah assured him of full cooperation by the Centre. He congratulated Malhotra on getting re-elected as the Chandigarh BJP president and said the party was fully committed to the development of the city.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper