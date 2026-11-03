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Home / Chandigarh / BJP claims AAP directed civic body to remove its posters in Kharar

BJP claims AAP directed civic body to remove its posters in Kharar

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:38 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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The BJP march happened in parallel to the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in the poll process. File photo
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The battle for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections has triggered a poster war in Kharar.

Months ahead of the polls, BJP ticket aspirants Ranjit Singh Gill and advocate NK Verma have accused the Kharar Municipal Council (MC) of selectively tearing their posters at the behest of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

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Addressing a joint press conference in Kharar on Sunday, the two BJP leaders alleged that MC officials entered private properties and removed their flex boards, describing it as “unauthorised”.

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Verma claimed that eight of his posters and three to four posters of Gill, each costing between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000, had been removed. They alleged that the action began soon after the AAP released its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 Assembly elections.

The BJP leaders further alleged that while posters put up on private buildings with the owners’ permission had been removed, unauthorised posters of AAP and Congress leaders continued to remain at public places.

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“MC officials are acting on the instructions of the ruling AAP. We are well within our rights to put up posters on private premises after following the prescribed guidelines. We will serve a legal notice on the MC and file complaints with the police and the district administration against this selective action,” the BJP leaders said.

Responding to the allegations, Kharar Executive Officer Ashok Pathariya denied that any special drive was being conducted to remove flex boards in the town.

“Flex boards cause considerable plastic pollution, and we appeal to everyone to desist from putting them up. No special drive is being carried out against anyone. I am not aware of any legal notice having been served. If and when one is served, an appropriate reply will be given,” Pathariya said.

The BJP leaders alleged that the AAP was “seeing the writing on the wall” in Kharar and was acting out of frustration.

They further claimed that despite the AAP having won the Kharar Assembly seat in the past two elections, the constituency had lagged in development and its MLAs had remained disconnected from the electorate.

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