BJP, Congress in cahoots over parking fee: AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 26

A day after being suspended, AAP councillors today held a press conference and accused BJP and Congress councillors of having joined hands to clear the parking fee agenda.

They alleged the two parties have joined hands to keep AAP councillors away from discussion during the key House agendas. They claimed they did not use the word “chor” and “corrupt” for councillors. Secondly, the statement was not made in the MC House, but during a press conference.

They wanted to get the agenda on parking charges approved and forcibly sent AAP members out. AAP had always been in favour of free parking for city residents. Revenue should be earned in form of advertisement from parking lots and not from people, they said, adding they would meet UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit in this regard.

Eight AAP councillors were suspended for one day and marshalled out of the House yesterday after they refused to tender an apology over graft allegation against councillors, who went on a study tour. The logjam started when BJP councillor KS Rana showed a copy of a news report saying “all councillors who went on a study tour are thieves.”

