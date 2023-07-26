BJP councillor slams MC over failure to curb dog menace

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 25

BJP councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla today criticised the Municipal Corporation’s Medical Officer of Health (MOH) wing for not doing enough to curb the stray dog menace.

“Dog-catching and sterilisation drives are a mere eyewash. There is no result of these actions. About four people have been bitten by dogs in Sector 28 within a month’s time,” she said.

Babla suggested that instead of catching dogs during the day, the MC staff should come in the early morning and late evening hours. “The efforts will continue to fail if we do not change our timing and strategy,” she added.

“I am aghast at the situation that a dog-bite victim is made to wait till total count of three dog victims is not reached. They are given rabies injection only after three patients are there. Why are we not doing anything about it,” she asked.

Earlier, BJP councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu brought a table agenda regarding the same. “Despite our efforts, we could not get the desired results. We should suggest changes to the Centre in the dog bylaws so that we can have effective mechanism in place to curb the menace which is a big problem in the city,” he said.

