BJP gains ground in Chandigarh; 2 AAP councillors join party ahead of Mayor election

In a major boost to Chandigarh BJP just before the Mayor election, two councillors of Aam Aadmi Party, Suman Sharma and Poonam, have joined the party in a function held at the party office in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

The councillors joined in the presence of BJP Chandigarh president Jatinder Pal Malhotra, Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla, former president of Chandigarh BJP Sanjay Tandon and vice president of BJP Devinder Singh Babla.

Both councillors said they joined BJP, believing in the policies of the BJP and the Modi government.

Malhotra said that the BJP was expanding day by day. Malhotra said both the councillors have joined the party unconditionally.

Councillor Poonam said that councillors were sidelined in the decision-making process in AAP.

She was feeling suffocated in the party.

The joining of two councillors is significant as the BJP did not have the required numbers to win the election of Mayor scheduled to be held next month.

With the joining of two councillors, the number of BJP councillors has reached 18.

To win the election of Mayor, 19 votes out of a total of 35 councillors are required.

Presently, the number of Congress councillors is 6, and AAP has 11 councillors in the house. The Member of Parliament also has one vote.

AAP and Congress fought the election jointly in the past.

Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla welcomed both councillors into the BJP family and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new direction of development has been set not only for Chandigarh but for the entire nation. She added that the inclusion of new members will further strengthen the organization.

Sanjay Tandon stated that the continuous expansion of the BJP reflects the increasing public confidence in the policies and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.